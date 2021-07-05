As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic is evident in Japan. The Games begin July 23, with organizers determined to hold them, even with no spectators watching. While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. Tens of thousands of visitors are coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, and gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by two members of the newly arrived team from Uganda testing positive for the highly contagious delta variant. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the country “must stay on high alert.”