Universal takes top three spots at domestic box office

Although the box office has yet to fully recover from the pandemic, one studio has good reason to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, Universal Pictures currently has the top three films at the domestic box office with “F9″ in first, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” in second and “The Forever Purge” in third. It’s the first time that’s happened for Universal since 1989, and the first time for any studio since 2005. The Universal films also account for a whopping 77% of overall grosses this weekend.