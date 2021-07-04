Ukraine criticized for making female cadets parade in heels

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear mid-heeled pumps in a parade. A joint statement from three Cabinet members, including Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina, said “the purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism.” The criticism comes after last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. It noted that about 57,000 women serve in the country’s armed forces and “have proved their worth not in heels, but with machine guns.”