South Africa’s new coronavirus cases surge to record levels

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s resurgence of COVID-19 is setting record numbers of new daily cases, centered in Johannesburg and driven by the delta variant that was first found in India. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, more than 26,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, up from 24,000 the previous day, surpassing the highest number of new cases in previous waves. South Africa’s official death toll has gone above 63,000, although statistics on excess deaths suggest the country’s actual number of virus fatalities may be more than 170,000. South Africa’s 2 million cases account for more than 30% of the cases reported by Africa’s 54 nations.