Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says a C-130 plane carrying troops has crashed in the country’s south after missing the runway and at least 40 people have been rescued. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says those rescued on Sunday were pulled from the burning wreckage in a village in mountainous Sulu province. He did not say if there were casualties and how many were on board the air force plane. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. Sobejana says at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops are trying to save the rest. It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.