Man shot by New Berlin police in June dies from injuries

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by police in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin in June has died from his injuries. The state Department of Justice said that 57-year-old Michael Wolski, of New Berlin, died Friday, the same day Waukesha County prosecutors filed an arrest warrant for him on a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The DOJ has previously said that Wolski apparently called 911 on himself to attract police. Authorities say he told dispatchers he saw someone with a long gun in a New Berlin parking lot. Officer Rick Helm was parked nearby and when he went to investigate, Wolski allegedly confronted the officer. That’s when Helm shot Wolski. The Journal Sentinel reports that Helm is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.