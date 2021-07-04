Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals 6-2 to stop skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 to halt a five-game losing streak. Maeda gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year. Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep, building a cushion in the seventh inning when a two-run homer by Polanco and a solo shot by Alex Kirilloff extended the lead to 5-0. Max Kepler hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He has seven hits, six RBIs, two home runs and six walks since returning from the injured list on June 18.