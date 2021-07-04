Experts: Erosion caused Mexico sinkhole, not water pumping

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A study by experts in Mexico says that erosion of limestone bedrock and not excessive water pumping caused a huge sinkhole that appeared in farmland in central Mexico in late May. Many residents in Puebla state believed the sinkhole resulted from excessive ground water extraction by factories or a water bottling plant in the area. They had shut down a water bottling plant in the area earlier. But Mexico’s National Water Commission says the cause was “a natural process of limestone being dissolved.” The commission says there is no evidence that water extraction had anything to do with it. The bottom of the sinkhole is filled with water that appears to have strong currents, and experts say it is relatively warm, suggesting it comes from deep underground.