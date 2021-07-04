Cyprus: 4 found dead in ‘most destructive’ forest blaze

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ interior minister says four people have been discovered dead in what he called the “most destructive” fire in the island nation’s history. Nicos Nouris said on Sunday that Civil Defense volunteers discovered the charred bodies just outside village of Odou on the southern edge of the Troodos mountain range. He said authorities are trying to confirm whether the bodies belong to four Egyptian men who had gone missing and search crews had been trying to locate. Nouris said Greek and Israeli aircraft will join 11 other planes and helicopters in fire-fighting efforts later Sunday. The blaze, which began on Saturday, forced the evacuation of at least eight mountain villages and has so far scorched 50 square kilometers.