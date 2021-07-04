Chase Elliott wins Cup Series’ return to Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WQOW) - Chase Elliott led a race-high 24 laps and cruised to his seventh career road course win Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series' return to Road America on Sunday.

Elliott is now third all-time in road course wins in NASCAR's top level, trailing only Jeff Gordon (9) and Tony Stewart (8).

Christopher Bell finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Crazy to be here @roadamerica for the first @NASCAR cup race here since 1956. An awesome experience! pic.twitter.com/hojZqI8NJK — Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) July 4, 2021

Sunday was the first Cup Series race at Road America since 1956.