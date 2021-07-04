Back to the 90s for the Fourth of July

High temperatures climbed to the 90s today in the Chippewa Valley. Be sure to stay hydrated as the humidity is on the high end as well. With the higher temps and higher humidity, it will feel very stuffy outdoors.

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms late tonight and a bit into Monday morning. Rain and storms could creep in early in the west around 7-11pm and last until early morning hours Monday. Storms may not come by, but if they do pop-up, they can become severe.

Heat and humidity continue into Monday with high temperatures reaching the 90s. A mostly sunny sky is what you can also expect on Monday.

Temperatures begin to drop on Tuesday with highs in the 80s and chances of storms for a majority of the day. Tuesday through Wednesday we will be receiving a good amount of beneficial rain in the area. Wednesday will be a cool day with temperatures in the 70s, along with more chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday we hope to dry out a bit and stay cool in the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Next weekend, rain and storm chances are back, possibly bringing even more beneficial rainfall to the area.