20th annual Tainter Lake Boat Parade motors on

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Marty Baumgartner and his wife Rudi wanted to start a new Fourth of July tradition 20 years ago.

"The first year we had seven boats, and we have grown since then. We just decided to do something on the Fourth of July," Baumgartner said.

Though, the Tainter Lake Boat Parade isn't just a time for people to get out on the water. It is now a chance for some to show off their artistic decorations.

"Each boat has the choice to put whatever they want on it," Baumgartner said. "One boat might have one flag, and another might be very elaborate."

Boats gathered on Hay River, traveled alongside the river's shoreline to Elk Point, and returned to the docks near Jake's Supper Club. A handful of boat owners even threw small bags of candy into the water for young kids to swim toward.

"If you can go through your life and make a couple of kids happy, that makes a whole lifetime of joy," said Marty Guarneri, a supervisor for the town of Tainter.

"It's really quite rewarding to see families get back together. When they hear the horns go off, they all come running down, and they all get excited," Baumgartner said. "It's very nice to see families get together, and people spending time together."

Baumgartner estimates that almost 70 boats were in this year's parade.