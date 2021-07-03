Tokyo elects assembly amid pandemic fears over Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Voters in Japan’s capital are electing the Tokyo city assembly amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. In Sunday’s balloting, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats. Surveys show most people want the Games canceled or postponed again. Behind the fears is the lagging vaccination rollout, with only about 10% of the population fully vaccinated. Governor Yuriko Koike called in sick two weeks ago, citing exhaustion, and did not stump for Tomin First, the assembly’s top party with 46 seats heading into the election. Neither Koike nor her party pushed for a cancellation, but instead called for the Games without fans in the stands. The proposal is being studied.