Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man during clashes in the occupied West Bank. Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, was shot in the chest during the clashes Saturday evening in Qusra village near Nablus city. Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against expansion of Israeli settlements at several locations of the West Bank. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. Nearly 500,000 Israelis live in more than 130 authorized settlements and dozens of outposts across the occupied West Bank.