Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak. The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. Peterson and García each had three hits. The Pirates lost their sixth game in a row.