Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians have gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas. They hope to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces last month. Palestinian security forces and groups of men in plainclothes violently dispersed a similar protest a week ago, drawing expressions of concern from the United States and the U.N. human rights chief. There were no immediate reports of violence on Saturday. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has grown increasingly autocratic and unpopular in recent years.