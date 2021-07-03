Humidity bringing beneficial rain chances

After drying out these past few days, beneficial rain chances are coming our way. We will continue to dry out until Sunday, where there are slight chances of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening. The slight storm chances on Sunday enter Western Wisconsin around 9 pm.

These storm chances are small, but if storms develop they can become severe. Straight line wind gusts and hail are possible with these severe storms on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Partly cloudy with slight chances of thunderstorms is what you can expect for Monday as well, with the high reaching the 90s.

Tuesday will be humid with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. Chances of storms will likely be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will begin to cool down to the mid 70s after Wednesday's rainfall chances.

A partly cloudy sky is what you can expect for Thursday, but pop-up showers and storms are possible. The chances were so low that putting "slight chance" was held off.

Rain starts up again Friday, with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. The slight chance of rain and storms will continue on Saturday.