Grand reopening held for Irvine Park Welcome Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Its doors were shut throughout most of the pandemic, but on Saturday, Chippewa Falls officials welcomed people to Irvine Park for its grand reopening of the Welcome Center.

On Saturday morning, dozens of people explored the zoo and visited the center.

John Jimenez, Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, said they're excited to have artifacts on display that relate to Irvine Park dating back 70 years ago.

Those items include old photos, tools used for drilling ice and forestry, and even a horse-drawn carriage that was used for tours.

"It allows the community to get an insight into some of the history," Jimenez said. "Things that they haven't had the opportunity to see. And so the idea is for the long-term, to have it be an evolving exhibit so we can bring in different things. We can communicate and connect with the community."

Something new to the center is Olson's Ice Cream, which is providing concessions such as popcorn, hotdogs, and rotating flavors of ice cream.

Jimenez said he also hopes more community members utilize the center's learning pod and that more organizations step up to provide free educational programs there.

Groups that plan to do programming this year include the Girl Scouts, Kaiserson Bees & Trees, and the Chippewa Valley Art Association.

If you're interested in volunteering your time to provide a free program, contact the parks and rec department at 715-723-0051 or email parkforest@chippewafalls-wi.gov.