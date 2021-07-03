Former EU head, ex-PM Tusk to lead Poland’s opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former European Union leader and ex-Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been elected head of Civic Platform, the strongest of Poland’s opposition parties. He told party members Saturday that he is returning to Polish politics to help fight the “evil” of the current right-wing government. The 64-year-old addressed a national council of Civic Platform, a center-liberal party that he co-founded in 2001 and that ruled Poland for eight years before the current conservative team won power in 2015. The current government has put Poland on a collision course with the EU, which says it is violating the principles of rule of law.