Eau Claire businesses displaying art for racial justice through postcards

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This past year has brought issues like racial justice to the forefront, and multiple area businesses are showing their support, including a local museum.

As WQOW has previously reported, back in April an Eau Claire inter-faith group was taking submissions for art related to racial justice.

Now, a few months later, community members, young and young at heart, decorated and sent in more than 200 postcards for the Chippewa Valley Community Postcard Project.

To show off the art, the Chippewa Valley Museum is displaying three signs made up of various postcards with phrases such as, "Diversity is our superpower" and "Love your neighbor."

"I think these postcards are important to have inside the Chippewa Valley Museum because the museum is a community space," said Carrie Ronnander, executive director of the Chippewa Valley Museum. "It's a gathering space, and we want to be welcoming to all people. It's a place where different ideas can be shared. We want it to be a safe space. And it's really sweet to see the kids who are doing the artwork."

A project organizer said 14 businesses currently have collages of the postcards on display in Eau Claire, including the restaurant Thai Orchid and a CBD shop called Wonders of Nature in the downtown area.