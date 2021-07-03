Dozier, Olivares lead Royals to 6-3 comeback win over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3. The Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight game, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Kyle Zimmer earned the win in relief of Danny Duffy, and Scott Barlow got his second straight save. U.S. Air Force captain Griffin Jax took the loss for Minnesota, allowing six runs in five innings in his first big league start. The Twins have lost the first five games of their six-game road trip.