CRBL inducts 2021 Hall of Fame class

BLOOMER (WQOW)- Some of the most accomplished members of the Chippewa River Baseball League are being honored in the best way possible.

Four players were officially inducted into the league's Hall of Fame while being recognized during Saturday's CRBL All-Star Game in Bloomer.

The 2021 class includes former Eau Claire Bears and professional pitcher John Huth, Whitehall Wolves standout Paul Pehler, Jim Falls Sturgeons star Eddie Atkinson, and Bloomer staple Scott Stuckert.

Friends and family were on hand to see each inductee get their name etched in league history.

"I guess you appreciate it all a little bit more on a day like this," Stuckert said. "It's a lot of fun just seeing a lot of old friends."

"It means a lot, I think it shows that what we did meant something," Pehler said. "A lot of emotion, a lot of appreciation. Baseball was my passion for a little while, so it's just overwhelming."

The 2020 Hall of Fame class was also honored during the game, where the South team beat the North team 2-1.

