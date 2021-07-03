Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

While hundreds of rescuers search desperately for survivors within the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South in Florida, a smaller cadre of mental health counselors are also deploying to help families and other loved ones cope with the tragedy. For every missing person, many more lives have been turned upside down as they await word on the fate of loved ones. It has been more than a week since anyone was found alive, and the emotional and psychological fatigue is taking its toll. Over two dozen mental health professionals are helping relatives of the missing and the crews on the front lines of the rescue effort.