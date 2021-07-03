Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus. The vaccinations are part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine developed and donated by a New Jersey company. None of the animals at the Oakland Zoo have gotten the virus. Staff have used barriers and enhanced protective gear to protect the animals. The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates with the Zoetis vaccine in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas.