UN: Over 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray face famine now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s crisis-wracked Tigray region are now facing the worst global famine in decades and 1.8 million are on the brink. And it warned that despite the government’s unilateral cease-fire there is serious potential for fighting in western Tigray. The dire reports by senior U.N. officials to the U.N. Security Council’s first open meeting on Tigray Friday painted a devastating picture of a region where humanitarian access is extremely restricted, 5.2 million people need aid, and Tigray forces that returned to their capital Mekele have not agreed to a cease-fire.