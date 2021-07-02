Trump ally in Pennsylvania raises 2020 election audit plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate is considering an investigation into how last year’s presidential election was conducted. It’s a quest fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that fraud was behind his loss in Pennsylvania. An Arizona-style “election audit” will face strident opposition from Democrats and, almost certainly, challenges in Pennsylvania’s courts. Senate Republicans have been mostly silent about their internal deliberations. Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has talked of bringing an Arizona-style audit to Pennsylvania, led a private briefing Wednesday for Republican senators. He also solicited legal advice from a Philadelphia-based law firm about using private money to finance consultants and lawyers.