Strawberry season ends sooner than normal

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WQOW) -- Strawberry season is over, and for many local farms, it ended earlier than usual.

The picking season at Govin's Farm in Menomonie only lasted about 16 days, five days shorter than what they usually see.

Co-owner John Govin said the extreme heat in early June caused the fruit to ripen before it was done growing, and they lost blossoms early in the year due to frost.

Govin also said the short burst of rain last month created soft spots in the strawberries.

He said those berries are still perfectly fine, but has noticed over the years that people don't like buying "ugly" fruit, so the family decided to end their season already.

"If farmers aren't optimistic, they wouldn't be doing this. Next year's going to be better, but it will give us a full season to get the plants ready for next year," Govin said.

Govin adds this year's strawberry revenue was only half of what it normally is, but their farm is diversified; meaning they have other sources of income like raising hay, sheep, goats, and having a pumpkin patch and corn maze to keep from going under.

News 18 talked to several other berry growers who also reported the season ended unusually early. Mac's Berry Farm near Bloomer called it "the most difficult season [they've] ever had" in a Facebook post.