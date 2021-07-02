Planning to light fireworks this weekend? Here’s what you should know

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It's too late to get a permit to set off large fireworks in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, but sparklers are fair game.

According to Wisconsin's fireworks law, the state allows the purchase of sparklers that do not exceed 36 inches in length and smaller devices that move or spin on the ground.

Chippewa Falls police recommended that if you plan to launch fireworks this weekend, that you take into account where the debris from the fireworks are going to land, and at the launch site: Make sure all fireworks are set to explode in an up-right, straight position away from brush or trees to avoid inadvertently starting a fire.

More than anything, police said they typically receive a high number of noise complaints during the holiday weekend, "We do enforce them when they are called in, we respond to the scene and we try to check permit status," said Officer Cody Monson, Chippewa Falls Police Department, "If the person has a permit, we ensure they're in the guidelines, if they do not have a permit, we like to offer a warning so the person can voluntarily comply to cease lighting the fireworks until a permit is received, and unfortunately, if they continue, then we do issue a citation."

Citations for illegally lighting off fireworks without a permit could result in a fine of $175.30.

If you do have a permit, fireworks may not be lit past the specified time listed by the town, city or county it was stamped in.