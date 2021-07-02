Pet of the Day: Perry!

Meet Perry, a one and a half year old male at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Perry arrived as a stray back in late may, and he has the most pinchable cheeks. He's about sixty pounds, and a tug of war champ. If he had his way, he could play all day.

Perry is also smart. He knows several basic commands like sit, laydown, and he knows how to shake with both paws. He's a very active pup, so he is looking for an equally active home.

If you think Perry would be the perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.