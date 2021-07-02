Marine guilty of involuntary manslaughter in hazing death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A member of an elite group of U.S. Marines has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret while the men served in Africa. The U.S. Navy said Friday that Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found not guilty of felony murder. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 27.5 years in prison. Madera-Rodriguez belongs to a special operations group in the Marines known as the Raiders. Prosecutor’s said he, another Raider and two Navy SEALs conspired to humiliate Army Green Beret Logan Melgar in 2017. Melgar died of strangulation. Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the four servicemembers to face a court-martial. He also was the only one to plead not guilty.