List: Firework shows and other events this weekend in the Chippewa Valley

List: Firework shows and other events this weekend in the Chippewa ValleyUpdated
Eau Claire
July 4 at 10:05 p.m.: "Fireworks Extravaganza" at Plank Hill. There will be no parking in the afternoon and evening on Chauncey Street to the east, Doty Street to the west, Main Street to the north and Forest Hill Cemetery on the south. Carson Park will be open throughout hte day with a variety of events. Find more here.
Altoona
July 3 at 10 p.m.: "The Big Bang" at Cinder City Park. Festivities at the park including a run/walk, tournaments and games begin at 5 p.m.
Chetek
July 4 at Dusk: "Liberty Fest" fireworks show on Lake Chetek. Liberty Fest has events all weekend long including a hydroflites show, craft show, car show, sports tournaments, street dance and more. Find a full list of events here.
Augusta/Lake Eau Claire
July 4 at Dusk: "Bean and Bacon Days" fireworks show from Lake Eau Claire on Boy Scout Island. There will be a parade that day at 1:30 p.m.
Rock Falls
July 4 at Dark: Fireworks show from Offutt Park. There is a parade the same day at 3 p.m.
Lake Wissota
July 3 at Dusk: SandBar and Grill will be hosting a firework show on Saturday this year. The annual show at Mallard Resort is not happening this year.
Lake Holcombe
July 4 at 10 p.m.: Fireworks will be lit from the Lake Holcombe town pavilion next to Wayside Beach.
Cornell
July 3 at Dusk: There will also be a parade on July 3 at 1:30 p.m.