List: Firework shows and other events this weekend in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire

July 4 at 10:05 p.m.: "Fireworks Extravaganza" at Plank Hill. There will be no parking in the afternoon and evening on Chauncey Street to the east, Doty Street to the west, Main Street to the north and Forest Hill Cemetery on the south. Carson Park will be open throughout hte day with a variety of events. Find more here.

Altoona

July 3 at 10 p.m.: "The Big Bang" at Cinder City Park. Festivities at the park including a run/walk, tournaments and games begin at 5 p.m.

Chetek

July 4 at Dusk: "Liberty Fest" fireworks show on Lake Chetek. Liberty Fest has events all weekend long including a hydroflites show, craft show, car show, sports tournaments, street dance and more. Find a full list of events here.

Augusta/Lake Eau Claire

July 4 at Dusk: "Bean and Bacon Days" fireworks show from Lake Eau Claire on Boy Scout Island. There will be a parade that day at 1:30 p.m.

Rock Falls

July 4 at Dark: Fireworks show from Offutt Park. There is a parade the same day at 3 p.m.

Lake Wissota

July 3 at Dusk: SandBar and Grill will be hosting a firework show on Saturday this year. The annual show at Mallard Resort is not happening this year.

Lake Holcombe

July 4 at 10 p.m.: Fireworks will be lit from the Lake Holcombe town pavilion next to Wayside Beach.

Cornell

July 3 at Dusk: There will also be a parade on July 3 at 1:30 p.m.