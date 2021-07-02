Infant shot in head among 7 wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an infant was among seven people wounded in a shooting in Chicago. The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the city’s South Side. Police say three males got out of a black SUV and began shooting in several directions, striking the seven people, then got back in the vehicle and fled. A Chicago Fire Department spokesman says the infant is in critical condition. The baby is about 1 month old. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the child was strapped into a car seat when she was shot.