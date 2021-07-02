Skip to Content

Hungary PM calls EU leaders ‘colonialists’ in LGBT law feud

7:09 am National news from the Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is accusing European leaders of acting like “colonialists” in their criticism of a recently-passed law that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality to children under 18. European Union leaders challenged Orban on the law at a summit in Brussels last week, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte suggesting that the Hungarian prime minister should either uphold EU values or pull out of the 27-member bloc. But Orban has defied calls to repeal the law, which is seen as an attack on LGBT rights. In a radio interview, he argued that his critics “behave like colonialists” who “want to dictate what laws should take effect in another country.” 

