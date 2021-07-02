How to avoid foodborne illnesses while grilling

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are getting out and cooking on the grill this weekend, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department wants you to keep food safety in mind.

Foodborne illnesses are often times caused by cooked food that cooled down and sat out long enough for bacteria to grow, or uncooked food that has been left out and has warmed up. According to the USDA, the "danger zone" for food to grow harmful bacteria is 40 degrees to 140 degrees, so it's important to leave food in a cooler until it's time to grill, and to use a thermometer while grilling to know your food is cooked all the way through.

"One problem we see this time of year is food can spoil really quickly in the heat, so we usually say after you've made the food, within an hour put it back in the fridge and when in doubt throw it out," said Jeff Robb with the health department.

According to the FDA, foodborne illnesses are estimated to affect an average of one in six Americans each year.