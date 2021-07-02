Hot and humid for Fourth of July holiday weekend

Heat and humidity both build to start the holiday weekend, and there are plenty of festivities both days this weekend. Altoona's celebrations kick off around the hottest point of the day on Saturday, July 3, so make sure to stay hydrated when out and about celebrating Independence Day.

It will remain warm and humid even for the fireworks Saturday night. The forecast for other fireworks shows is about the same: Here's a full list of Western Wisconsin's fireworks shows.

Sunday will be even hotter, more humid, and have a chance for storms beginning late evening.

Friday, however, was not bad at all. Lows were in the upper 40s across most of the Chippewa Valley. Highs climbed to the low 80s and it wasn't that humid, either.

After a mild night, humidity increases during the day on Saturday as temps climb to the low 90s.

It will feel a few degrees warmer than the temperature given dew points in the low 60s, though they will climb to the mid 60s Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s during the heat of the day with even higher humidity.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning Sunday evening and continuing on and off through Monday morning. Another round is possible Monday afternoon and evening with yet another round possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

All these chances are in the slight category for now, but they are expected along a slow moving cold front that will bring highs back down to the 70s by the middle of next week.