Global shares rise, China falls after tough talk from Xi

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher, though markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined a day after the Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by President Xi Jinping. In a speech Thursday, Xi warned that anyone who tries to bully China “will face broken heads and bloodshed.” Investors are anticipating a positive U.S. jobs report, expected later Friday. Recent data have provided encouraging signs of a steady recovery from the pandemic. U.S. futures were nearly unchanged and oil prices slipped after recent big gains. Concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and whether vaccinations can contain it are overhanging markets.