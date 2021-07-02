Elk Mound man charged with 10th OWI

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Elk Mound man has been charged with driving drunk for the 10th time.

Dale Jerome, 49, is charged with 10th offense operating under the influence and operating while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County Court:

Jerome was arrested on May 28 when he hit a deer with his motorcycle.

A responding deputy said he could smell alcohol on Jerome and said Jerome had slurred speech and trouble keeping his balance.

The deputy asked a person who was motorcycling with Jerome how much Jerome had to drink, and that person said about a 12 pack.

According to the complaint, Jerome refused a breath test and when he was taken to the hospital because of the crash, he also refused a blood draw. The deputy was granted a warrant to take a blood draw and the result came back at 0.279, more than three times the legal limit.

Jerome was first convicted of OWI in 1992 and most recently in 2015.

He is due in court on July 6.