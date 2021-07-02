Eau Claire prepares for fireworks show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is gearing up for another explosive Fourth of July fireworks show.

The event will begin just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, and like last year, the fireworks will shoot off from Plank Hill so they can be seen from most of Eau Claire.



Parks manager Steve Plaza said they began planning for this event in January, and kept it on Plank Hill because they didn't know what COVID-19 health restrictions would look like by summer.



The fireworks are sponsored by Festival Foods, but getting the yearly firework show to happen is a group effort.

"We need to get the police on board, the fire department on board, the street crew and also the parks crew, they all work together to get this event planned and so the night of the event it runs smoothly," Plaza said.

There are some parking restrictions in the area of the East Hill neighborhood to ensure emergency vehicles can get around easily. These areas have no parking signs. Forrest Hill Cemetery will also be closed to visitors on Sunday night.

