Conditions worsen at asylum seekers’ camps in north Mexico

TIJUANA, México (AP) — Conditions are becoming more crowded and dirty at informal camps set up in northern Mexico by asylum seekers waiting to make asylum claims in the United States. President Joe Biden has abandoned some of former president Donald Trump’s hardline policies, most notably one that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Biden has also partly eased a pandemic-related ban on seeking legal asylum. But more asylum seekers are heading to the border, and many of them still can’t cross. They wind up at impromptu camps like the one in El Chaparral, near Tijuana, amid filth and a lack of services.