Check the life jacket before you jump in this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you plan to hit the lake, or the river this weekend make sure you pick up a life jacket, but before you strap in, experts say, make sure it's the right fit, and the best way to do that is to check the tag.

Each tag inside a U.S. Coast Guard approved jacket lists parameters for whom the jacket is intended to fit like size, height, age, weight and type of jacket suited to its purpose.

According to the Township Fire Department Rescue Team, common errors people make when choosing a floatation device is outfitting a child in an adult lifejacket, and using the wrong flotation device like one you throw into the water, rather than wear yourself.

Emergency officials say an ill-fitting life jacket can even cause drowning in an emergency.

"If your life jacket doesn't fit properly, and a person is unconscious, and they're in the water, if the life jacket is floating up or to the side, it's not going to work the way it's intended which is to keep them [the victim] face up with their face out of the water," said Lexie Schwartz RN, a trauma and EMS coordinator at Marshfield Medical Center.

Federal law requires children under 13 to wear their life jacket when on a moving water vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard says foam life jackets should be tested for wear and buoyancy once a year, water-logged or damaged lifejackets should be discarded.