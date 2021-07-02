Baltimore anti-violence outreach worker fatally shot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say an outreach worker for a Baltimore anti-violence program has been fatally shot. It’s the second fatal shooting of a program employee this year. Police say Safe Streets Cherry Hill worker 44-year-old Kenyell Wilson drove himself to a hospital after he was shot and died a short time later. Investigators haven’t determined where the shooting happened. Wilson’s death comes less than a week after the Cherry Hill program celebrated a year without a homicide in its area. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he’s “saddened and angered” that Wilson was killed. He said he’s directed the police commissioner to make an arrest in the case “a top priority.” Safe Streets worker Dante Barksdale was shot and killed in January.