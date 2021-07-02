Back at Centre Court, Coco Gauff impresses Dad with poise

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Coco Gauff has won in her return to Centre Court at Wimbledon. The 17-year-old American overcame some jitters to beat an opponent twice her age. Gauff beat Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3 to get back to the third round. Gauff made it to the fourth round in her Grand Slam debut two years ago. That run included one win at Centre Court. Gauff’s win Thursday comes on a day that No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina lost. Only three of the top 11 women in the rankings remain in the draw. Most of the top men are still around. Roger Federer won in straight sets.