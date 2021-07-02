Authorities: Guard hid pills in Rice Krispies treats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a guard has been fired and arrested after trying to smuggle prescription stimulant pills into a South Carolina women’s prison by hiding them in Rice Krispies treats. Arrest warrants say 43-year-old Marcy Shaffer took the treats out of their original packages, pushed the pills inside and put them in a plastic bag. Prison officials say Shaffer was caught Thursday as she tried to take the treats into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution. Investigators say Shaffer hid four amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills in the treats and had two more in a prescription bottle which was not labeled for the drugs.