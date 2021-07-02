Arkansas governor ponders future in GOP turned Trumpian

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson leads a state that went heavily for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. He’s been in the national spotlight this year. But it’s for distancing himself from the state’s Trumpian turn. Hutchinson has become an outsider in the state GOP he helped build, and it’s testing whether there’s a path forward for ambitious red state Republicans that doesn’t rely on the former president. The increased attention comes as Hutchinson prepares to take charge of the National Governors Association, a position other governors have used as a springboard to a White House bid.