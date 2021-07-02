Alternative communication boards helping students converse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We normally speak out loud to communicate, but for non-verbal kids, they don't always have that option. That's why leaders at an Eau Claire elementary school created an alternative form of communication so that everyone has a voice.

Sitting on the playground of Robbins Elementary School are two alternative communication boards.

Students can point to various words and pictures on the board to talk with each other like "I," "want," and "swing," as well as emotions and other playground equipment.

Principal Jake Donze said inside the school, their non-verbal students usually use an iPad to converse, but on the playground, kids usually want their hands free.

Donze said the boards are great not only for their non-verbal students but also for their friends and staff as well.

"I do hope it creates more opportunities to communicate for all of our students," Donze said. "I think that equity piece is really important. I think a lot of that gets overlooked. At various points in the day, as educators, we have to make sure that every kid is getting a chance to communicate their needs and to grow as successfully as any other student."

School officials said their speech language pathologist Shannon Malone works with six to 10 non-verbal students every year, and she came up with the idea for the boards.

It cost a total of $3,600 to install both of them in early June.

Putnam Heights Elementary School in Eau Claire also has a communication board on its playground.