4th of July weekend heat wave comes with excessive humidity

The biggest holiday weekend of the summer is here and mother nature does not disappoint.

Hot. Muggy. Sunny.

Friday will be the coolest day of the holiday weekend with temperatures back in the mid 80s. Dew points will remain low, so it will be comfortable heat. Winds will be light and the sun will be out.

Saturday, we'll see the heat return. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s as dew points climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat indices will be the highest on Sunday when temperatures reach the mid 90s. Heat indices will be from 98 to 100 degrees in the middle afternoon.

There aren't any rain chances in the forecast until Monday. A slight chance for a few scattered thunderstorms is possible Monday and Tuesday, but outside of that, it will be a clear weekend.