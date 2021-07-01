You Ask, We Answer: What is the new mural on Birch Street?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new mural has made its way to a wall on the corner of Birch Street and Starr Avenue, and a viewer asked why, so we met with the artist to find the answer.

Local artist Lori Chilefone often makes collages with artists' depictions of facial expressions and gazes.

Years ago, she put a collage together based on a 15th century Italian artist, Piero Del Pollaiuolo's portrait of "A Woman in Green and Crimson."

Having a blank-slated wall on the side of her family-run business, Next Step Energy, Chilefone decided to take that collage to new heights in the form of a mural.

"I see myself in her too, and I see all women in her, so she's drinking a cup of red clover blossom tea, which is good for hormonal balance and I'm 52, and I guess it just feels like it's a nice message of how a simple thing like a cup of tea can make somebody feel good," Chilefone said.

Chilefone has been working on the piece for four days with the help of friends, family and other artists.

The mural is half-way completed and is expected to be finished by the end of summer.