Woman: Officers didn’t ID selves in fatal Minnesota shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was with a Black man when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force during an arrest attempt last month said through her attorneys that the law enforcement officers were not in uniform and did not identify themselves as authorities when they surrounded the SUV with their guns drawn. Norhan Askar was on a date with Winston Boogie Smith Jr. and was sitting in an SUV on June 3 when Smith was fatally shot. Askar’s attorneys say they plan to file a lawsuit alleging her civil rights were violated.