Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

This Middleton spin move is too smooth 😨 pic.twitter.com/hqopWhMtRe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

The Bucks own a 3-2 series edge and are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

Khris with a near triple-double:



26 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/wRDRy1X9ty — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021