Willy Adames’ offensive outburst sparking Brewers’ surge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Willy Adames with the idea he would shore up their defense and provide an energy boost in the locker room. Little did they know how much punch he’d provide with his bat. The Brewers had just slipped below .500 when they acquired Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays. They’ve gone 27-10 since and have won eight straight to grab a six-game lead in the NL Central. Adames was hitting .197 at the time of the trade. He has batted .280 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 37 games with the Brewers.